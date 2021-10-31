Analyzing BBQ (BBQ) & Its Competitors

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BBQ to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million -23.57 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 2.47

BBQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s peers have a beta of -8.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 830 4438 5160 187 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.16%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.01% -28.03% 1.04%

Summary

BBQ beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

