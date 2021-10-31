Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of ATEX opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anterix by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

