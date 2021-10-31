Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,851 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Antero Midstream worth $34,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 3.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

