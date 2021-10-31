APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $98.35 million and $226.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

