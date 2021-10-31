apM Coin Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $191,011.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00223523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

