Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.76. Approximately 8,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 378,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.