Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.76. Approximately 8,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 378,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
