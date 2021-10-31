Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,316. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

AIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

