Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital International Sarl’s 10th Largest Position

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

AAPL stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

