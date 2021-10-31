AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,449 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.