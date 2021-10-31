AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 314,477 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $73,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 117,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,418,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

