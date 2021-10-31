AQR Capital Management LLC Has $62.62 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $62,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,894.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,875.20 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,981.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,967.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

