AQR Capital Management LLC Has $66.16 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181,845 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $66,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $173.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

