AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,093,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $90,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

