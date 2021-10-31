AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,178 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $70,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.