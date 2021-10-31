AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 491,535 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,535 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $85,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

JCI opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

