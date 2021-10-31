Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $20.11 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.