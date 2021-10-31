Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.