Ares Protocol Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $855,188.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

