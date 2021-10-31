Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $409.69. 490,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,917. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $411.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

