ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.52 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

