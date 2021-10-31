Artfinity Market Cap Reaches $178,443.91 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $178,443.91 and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded up 90.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Coin Trading

