Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.26.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $168.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

