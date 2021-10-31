Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arvinas worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,891 shares of company stock worth $24,115,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $86.58 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

