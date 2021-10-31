ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.51

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $334.11 million and $736,267.00 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00223523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

