ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ASLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

