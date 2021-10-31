ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASMIY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.68.

ASMIY stock opened at $455.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.34. ASM International has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $462.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

