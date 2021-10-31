Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 3443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.