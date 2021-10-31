Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 129,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,304. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.41. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

