Assetmark Inc. Acquires 584 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $157.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.