Assetmark Inc. Buys 462 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at $3,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at $852,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 11.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $100.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IX. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

