Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 597,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of EQR opened at $86.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

