Assetmark Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

