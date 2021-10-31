Assurant (AIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assurant stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

