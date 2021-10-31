AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 3,951,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,109. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

