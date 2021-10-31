AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 3,951,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,109. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
