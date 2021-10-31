Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON ATYM opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a market capitalization of £559.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 321.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 320.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.