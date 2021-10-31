ATB Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$39.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.31.

CNQ opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

