ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$48.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

ACLLF stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

