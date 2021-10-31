AtromG8 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $63,857.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00069864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00097229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,083.18 or 0.99952995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.21 or 0.06982837 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

