Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.50 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.50 ($94.71) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.44 ($89.93).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €74.64 ($87.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.15. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

