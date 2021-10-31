Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $227.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $155.79 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 107.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 564,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,446,000 after purchasing an additional 292,244 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

