Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $247.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $224.59, with a volume of 41463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.94.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 91.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.