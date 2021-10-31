Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AWKNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 38,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

