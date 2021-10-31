Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $36.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AXTA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,861. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

