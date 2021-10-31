Axe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,128.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $200,525.42 and approximately $66,128.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

