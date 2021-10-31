AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.17 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

