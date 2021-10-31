Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Acquires A$3,510,000.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) insider Matthew Spencer bought 600,000 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,510,000.00 ($2,507,142.86).

Matthew Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Matthew Spencer sold 40,400 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.53 ($3.95), for a total transaction of A$223,412.00 ($159,580.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Baby Bunting Group’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

