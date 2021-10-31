BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 362,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,438. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

