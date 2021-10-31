Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 61.8% in October

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBAR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 636,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,523. The company has a market cap of $776.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

