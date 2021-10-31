Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($4.12) to €3.60 ($4.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

