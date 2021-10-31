Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 455,882 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $715,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.55 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.42 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.